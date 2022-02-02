Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 03:37 am

From Amar Khan to Kinza Hashmi : HOT and SIZZLING Dance Video that lit Social Media on Fire

Amar Khan

Amar Khan

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the internet, and the most recent Shendi party was a brilliant extravaganza.

The Shendi ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Amar Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Sajal Aly, Wajahat Rauf, Madiha Imam, and Mariam Ansari among the guests.

A viral video of Amar Khan’s thrilling dance, on the other hand, has gone viral like wildfire. The Baddua star’s incredible skills lit up the dance floor and were one among the wedding’s highlights.

 

The keyboard warriors, on the other hand, were mostly critical of her, while others lauded her fascinating dance. The stunner’s dancing video received widespread abuse, mocking and teasing her.

Kinza Hashmi

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours.

The actress’ insta feed is no less than that of a model. She can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Recently, the Azmaish actress has dropped multiple ethereal snaps all dressed in a traditional ensemble from Saboor Aly’s Shendi.

 

The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ensemble to go for the desi Mehndi event. She kept the focus on her dazzling dress by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of heavy earrings.

Kinza Hashmi’s Dance Video from Saboor Aly’s Shendi


The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ensemble to go for the desi Mehndi event. She kept the focus on her dazzling dress by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of heavy earrings.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News.

