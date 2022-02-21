Gehraiyaan’s director reveals he received abusive emails

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after a nearly two-year hiatus, but she has created an as significant stir with her latest OTT release.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

Since the film’s premiere on the OTT platform, Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan has become the buzz of the town. Deepika Padukone and other newbies, including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dharya Karwa, star in the love drama.

The internet has reacted to Gehraiyaan in a variety of ways. While some are hailing this film as excellent and applauding the film’s depiction of infidelity, others are criticizing Shakun Batra’s direction as lacking in quality and encouraging adultery.

Recently, the director revealed that he has received mixed feedback from abusive e-mails to appreciation.

Shakun told Film Companion that he experienced “cognitive dissonance” at first since he received conflicting comments from fans. He also highlighted the threatening email he received, in which a person used profanity against him and said “agar picture banani nahi aati toh kyu bana rahe ho?’ (If you don’t know how to direct, why make a film?)”, shared Shakun.