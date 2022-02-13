Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 06:46 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gigi and Bella Hadid have shared images of their father, Mohamed Hadid, dating back 30 years

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 06:46 pm
Bella Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid have shared images of their father, Mohamed Hadid, dating back 30 years

US supermodel twins Gigi and Bella Hadid paid a poignant homage to their father Mohamed Hadid by sharing 30 year old images of him.

Bella uploaded photographs of Hadid from his 1992 Winter Olympics on Instagram, writing, “I am so proud.”

“My Baba in the 1992 Winter Olympics for SPEED SKIING! 30 years ago from today! He was the only Palestinian, competing for Jordan trained by Franz Weber. Birthplace… NAZARETH!,” Bella said and added “A refugee to the Olympics. I am so proud. @mohamedhadid.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Gigi shared the same photographs with the same message.

Mohamed Hadid commented on Gigi’s photo, saying, “Thank you my darling. “I am honoured to be your father.”

Read More

47 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Dancing Woman Drops Dead In Son’s Arms During His Baarat

A wedding procession (Baarat) in Rajasthan's Alwar district turned tragic when the...
1 hour ago
Urwa Hocane shares adorable moments with mother in a matching outfit

Urwa Hocane was recently photographed with her mother, who lives in Australia....
1 hour ago
Fans of Kim Kardashian can't get enough of her charm in this childhood photo: see this post

Kim Kardashian is reminiscing about her childhood days, as she just shared...
1 hour ago
Muneeb Butt flaunts his trendy blue tux as he raises the style

Muneeb Butt has carved out a space for himself in the industry...
1 hour ago
'Prince William is admired, but Harry is pitied,' one expert

A royal analyst, George Grant, has spoken out about Prince Harry's declining...
2 hours ago
With his honest feelings regarding Camilla, Prince Harry's book will'shake royals to their core.'

According to a friend, Prince Harry's explosive new book will reveal his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
PDM parties don’t trust each other, no-confidence motion a failed attempt: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on...
Valentine’s Day 2022
7 mins ago
Valentine’s Day 2022: Here are some wishes you should send to your loved ones

The Valentine's Day season has arrived. While expressing love does not require...
Temple
8 mins ago
Muslim Father-Son take care of Hindu Temple in J&K

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, a speech and hearing impaired Muslim father...
Vivo V23 5G
10 mins ago
Vivo V23 5G Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone With Color-Changing Style

It's difficult to walk in Samsung's shadow, especially when you know the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600