Gigi and Bella Hadid have shared images of their father, Mohamed Hadid, dating back 30 years

US supermodel twins Gigi and Bella Hadid paid a poignant homage to their father Mohamed Hadid by sharing 30 year old images of him.

Bella uploaded photographs of Hadid from his 1992 Winter Olympics on Instagram, writing, “I am so proud.”

“My Baba in the 1992 Winter Olympics for SPEED SKIING! 30 years ago from today! He was the only Palestinian, competing for Jordan trained by Franz Weber. Birthplace… NAZARETH!,” Bella said and added “A refugee to the Olympics. I am so proud. @mohamedhadid.”

Gigi shared the same photographs with the same message.

Mohamed Hadid commented on Gigi’s photo, saying, “Thank you my darling. “I am honoured to be your father.”