Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:50 pm
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and other celebrities have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

People all over the world have reacted to the escalating crisis in eastern Europe, following Russia’s announcement of a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military assault” in the country’s east. Explosions and bombings have rocked cities across Ukraine, including the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Kiev.

Sanctions on Russia have been announced by a number of countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. The rising issue has elicited a barrage of replies from well-known celebrities, all of whom have condemned Russia’s strike.

Models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, as well as singer Cardi B, have rushed to social media to express their outrage at the attacks.

Kendall Jenner, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, also expressed her thoughts on Instagram, writing, “prayers for Ukraine.”

 

“What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid,” wrote Stephen King in a widely-shared post on Twitter. “You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do.”

“This is an act of war by a bully-boy thug who doesn’t think the rest of the world has the guts or will to stop him,” TV host Piers Morgan tweeted. Shameful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Annie Lennox (@officialannielennox)

“What kind of ‘price’ must ordinary people pay for the horrific craziness and cruelty of ‘invasion’ and ‘conflict,'” singer Annie Lennox said on Instagram. Is this a sophisticated hoax? Is it a fear tactic? Is this a threat?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regina Spektor (@reginaspektor)

In an Instagram post, Grammy-nominated artist Regina Spektor likewise slammed Putin’s actions and the “horrors of war.” “In Ukraine, millions of civilians are being drawn into a war, and in Russia, youngsters are being ordered to fight and die for no reason,” the Moscow-born musician wrote in a detailed note.

