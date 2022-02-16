Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:05 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gigi Hadid stuns in a casual ensemble at the Michael Kors Show

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:05 pm
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid stuns in a casual ensemble at the Michael Kors Show

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid looked lovely in a casual yet fashionable ensemble at the Michael Kors Show.

The 26-year-old supermodel stunned observers with her stunning looks as she was seen leaving Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 show, and fans have been swooning over her grace ever since.

Hadid dressed down for the occasion in an oversized leather jacket, cropped sweater, white jeans, and brown boots. She finished off her ensemble with a face mask and sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid

Kors sent a video message with his supporters on Instagram ahead of the show, which featured a live performance by Sure Thing singer Miguel, suggesting that “plenty of big city splendour” was in store.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors)

To be sure, Hadid returned to the New York Fashion Week runway earlier in September, and after nearly a year after giving birth to daughter Khai, Hadid showed off her modelling prowess as she strolled across the catwalk at the Proenza Schouler show. While strolling in the outdoor show, the supermodel wore a flowing, printed maxi dress underneath a half-zip vest.

 

 

Read More

39 mins ago
Metronomy see a 'Small World' emerge from pandemic

PARIS - As the title of his new album suggests, Metronomy's Joe...
48 mins ago
According to Bethenny Frankel, Kanye West is clearly going through something that defies logic

Kanye West is advised to tread carefully if he wants the court...
48 mins ago
Hiba Bukhari shares she added a clause to her Nikkahnama that Arez can't marry again

Actors Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after...
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is helping mommy take care of little brother

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner' daughter Stormi is trying to be...
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone is 'overwhelmed' for super response to Gehraiyaan

Ace Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has received both appreciation and criticism...
3 hours ago
Saboor & Ali set internet ablaze with romantic clicks from dreamy honeymoon

The newlywed celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari keeps fans glued...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ahmed Ali Butt reacts to private video of Aamir Liaquat
2 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig at Aamir Liaquat after his private video went viral

Pakistani actor, comedian and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig...
laos
3 mins ago
Laos to vaccinate children aged 6-11 against COVID-19

VIENTIANE - The Lao government will begin a nationwide rollout of COVID-19...
major water project
6 mins ago
Jordan calls for funding for major water project

AMMAN - Jordan's Planning and International Cooperation Minister Nasser Shraideh on Tuesday...
Lamar Odom,
9 mins ago
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, promises to ‘try damndest’ to win her back

Kim Kardashian isn't the only Kardashian whose ex is attempting to win...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600