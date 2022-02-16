Gigi Hadid stuns in a casual ensemble at the Michael Kors Show

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid looked lovely in a casual yet fashionable ensemble at the Michael Kors Show.

The 26-year-old supermodel stunned observers with her stunning looks as she was seen leaving Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 show, and fans have been swooning over her grace ever since.

Hadid dressed down for the occasion in an oversized leather jacket, cropped sweater, white jeans, and brown boots. She finished off her ensemble with a face mask and sunglasses.

Kors sent a video message with his supporters on Instagram ahead of the show, which featured a live performance by Sure Thing singer Miguel, suggesting that “plenty of big city splendour” was in store.

To be sure, Hadid returned to the New York Fashion Week runway earlier in September, and after nearly a year after giving birth to daughter Khai, Hadid showed off her modelling prowess as she strolled across the catwalk at the Proenza Schouler show. While strolling in the outdoor show, the supermodel wore a flowing, printed maxi dress underneath a half-zip vest.