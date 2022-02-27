Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady commemorate their 13th wedding anniversary with heartfelt messages

Gisele Bundchen and NFL legend Tom Brady have been married for 13 years, but their love is as strong as ever, as evidenced by their anniversary tributes to each other.

Gisele and Tom took to their respective social media accounts to celebrate 13 years of marriage bliss by sharing photos from their wedding as well as special messages.

“13 years ago, we both said ‘I do,'” Tom wrote alongside a black-and-white image from their wedding ceremony.

and you are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

“I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you, my wife,” he went on, further adding, “Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary.”

Meanwhile, Gisele shared a photo on her own account with the caption, “Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo!”

The couple’s heartfelt anniversary messages come just weeks after the couple took to social media to share Valentine’s Day messages for each other, with Gisele planting trees in memory of her husband Tom.

“This lasting gift of tree planting will not only put trees in the ground; it will help create healthy forests that filter clean air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and provide homes for thousands of species of plants and animals,” a special message on the gift said.

Gisele and Tom, who tied the knot in 2009, share two kids, son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake.