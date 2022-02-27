Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:06 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady commemorate their 13th wedding anniversary with heartfelt messages

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:06 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Gisele Bundchen and NFL legend Tom Brady have been married for 13 years, but their love is as strong as ever, as evidenced by their anniversary tributes to each other.

Gisele and Tom took to their respective social media accounts to celebrate 13 years of marriage bliss by sharing photos from their wedding as well as special messages.

“13 years ago, we both said ‘I do,'” Tom wrote alongside a black-and-white image from their wedding ceremony.

and you are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

“I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you, my wife,” he went on, further adding, “Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary.”

Meanwhile, Gisele shared a photo on her own account with the caption, “Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

The couple’s heartfelt anniversary messages come just weeks after the couple took to social media to share Valentine’s Day messages for each other, with Gisele planting trees in memory of her husband Tom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

“This lasting gift of tree planting will not only put trees in the ground; it will help create healthy forests that filter clean air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and provide homes for thousands of species of plants and animals,” a special message on the gift said.

Gisele and Tom, who tied the knot in 2009, share two kids, son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake.

Read More

16 mins ago
Linda Evangelista removes her mask for the first time since discussing botched surgery

Linda Evangelista, a former supermodel, doesn't want to hide anymore and was...
7 hours ago
Five letters that became a worldwide sensation

Many of us are already addicted to the game, whereas others are...
7 hours ago
F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the ultimate solution to your worries!

Karachi: Picture this – You are sitting on your couch with a...
7 hours ago
Uncharted

You may or may not have played the game, but Uncharted caters...
7 hours ago
People versus celebrities: Where does one draw the line

Becoming a journalist requires developing an unbiased point of view on most...
7 hours ago
Saji Gul: The man with the golden pen

Meet Saji Gul, one of the most prolific writers of the modern...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russian
3 mins ago
Watch Video: A brave Ukrainian man speaks with armed Russian soldiers

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, rumours have...
5 mins ago
BTS has unveiled a new fashion house collaboration with a high-end American brand

BTS has officially collaborated with Nordstrom, an American luxury department store. The...
Las Vegas Shooting
7 mins ago
One person is killed and 13 others are injured in a shooting at the Las Vegas Hookah Lounge

The Associated Press reported that fourteen people were shot during a party...
BTS
11 mins ago
BTS breaks two records as ‘Dynamite’ surpasses 1.4 billion views on YouTube

BTS is making waves with its recent accomplishments, as the K-pop group's...
Adsence Ad 300X600