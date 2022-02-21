‘God Save The Queen,’ letters come in after Elizabeth is infected with COVID

News that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19 drew shock, concern and messages of goodwill from across the country on Sunday, with politicians and the public willing the 95-year-old to recover.

On a wet and blustery day, a few sightseers gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle where the queen is receiving medical treatment for mild symptoms. Others went online to express support and message boards in the London Underground urged the monarch to “take it easy”.

Many people were upset by the news after the world’s longest reigning queen cancelled a number of high-profile engagements and spent a night in hospital last October, sparking concerns about her health.

Julie and Rupert Wills, who were visiting Windsor, west of London, said they adored the queen “to bits,” with Rupert admiring her ability to “quietly go on with things.” Sanil Solanki, 43, referred to her as “the mother of the nation.”

Gerard Smith, 19, had been taken aback by the news. “Everyone adores her,” he declared. “She can’t possibly do anything wrong to anyone. She’s been there my entire life, as well as practically everyone else’s. It’s heartbreaking to hear. Hopefully, she will make it.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the official response, saying he was confident he was speaking for the nation when he wished the queen a speedy recovery and return to vigorous good health.

“Get well soon, Ma’am,” said opposition leader Keir Starmer. Many other leaders simply said, “God Save The Queen.”

Best wishes were extended from the US Embassy in London. Fabian Picardo, the chief minister of Gibraltar, referred to the queen as “a rock” in reference to the British territory’s topography.

The strong support for the queen comes after she discreetly celebrated her 70th year on the throne earlier this month, making her the first British monarch to do so.

The Queen is suffering from moderate symptoms, according to the Palace, and is scheduled to perform “limited duties” during the next week. (Reuters)