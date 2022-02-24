Guidelines: Prince Harry has been advised not to expect security in the United Kingdom

Prince Harry has been told not to expect protection during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The Dule of Sussex filed a legal review against the Home Office on behalf of the unversed after he was denied permission to pay for his own police security.

His lawyers emphasised that he wishes to bring his family to meet the Queen but is unable to do so owing to threats from extreme groups and neo-Nazis.

In defending the Home Office’s decision, royal author Christopher Andersen stated that Harry could not expect to be treated lightly since he chose to end his life as a royal.

“He’s out of the picture now, he can’t even obtain royal protection,” he remarked on the Royally Us podcast.

“I believe there is an element of ‘those are the rules’ and punishment here. The monarchy believes that you have created your bed and must now lie in it.”

“I don’t see him leaving because it would weaken his position that there is still a threat to his and his family’s safety,” he said.

“However, doing so will simply aggravate the hurt and increase the distance between him and his family.”