Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:04 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Guidelines: Prince Harry has been advised not to expect security in the United Kingdom

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:04 pm
Prince Harry

Guidelines: Prince Harry has been advised not to expect security in the United Kingdom

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Harry has been told not to expect protection during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The Dule of Sussex filed a legal review against the Home Office on behalf of the unversed after he was denied permission to pay for his own police security.

His lawyers emphasised that he wishes to bring his family to meet the Queen but is unable to do so owing to threats from extreme groups and neo-Nazis.

In defending the Home Office’s decision, royal author Christopher Andersen stated that Harry could not expect to be treated lightly since he chose to end his life as a royal.

“He’s out of the picture now, he can’t even obtain royal protection,” he remarked on the Royally Us podcast.

“I believe there is an element of ‘those are the rules’ and punishment here. The monarchy believes that you have created your bed and must now lie in it.”

“I don’t see him leaving because it would weaken his position that there is still a threat to his and his family’s safety,” he said.

“However, doing so will simply aggravate the hurt and increase the distance between him and his family.”

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Naomi Watts is ecstatic for Tom Holland's success and recalls working with him on his debut picture

Tom Holland is at the top of his career, and the huge...
1 hour ago
Nida Yasir reveals shocking information about her eye laser surgery

Actror and host Nida Yasir recently opened up about her bad eye...
2 hours ago
Billie Eilish discusses Daniel Craig's stunning blue eyes and her anxious meeting with the actor

Billie Eilish, the pop phenomenon, recently appeared on Seth Mayers' talk show...
2 hours ago
Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known model from Pakistan and rose to fame...
2 hours ago
Amar Khan looks ravishing in red saree at the trailer launch of 'Dum Mastam'

Dum Mastam, Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, with a perfect blend...
2 hours ago
When she becomes Queen Consort, the Duchess of Cornwall promises to honour her heartfelt commitment

The Duchess of Cornwall has pledged to continue supporting victims and survivors...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

India
29 mins ago
Ind vs SL: Ishan Kishan’s 89 helps India to win first T20

LUCKNOW: Ishan Kishan's blistering 89-run set the tone for India stunning 62-run...
Egypt, GCC sign MoU on political consultations mechanism
30 mins ago
Egypt, GCC sign MoU on political consultations mechanism

CAIRO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Secretary-General...
Jennifer Lawrence
58 mins ago
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are said to have had...
59 mins ago
Russian Deputy PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak on Thursday called...
Adsence Ad 300X600