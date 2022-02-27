Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber ‘fighting’ over children: ‘Such devastation’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have reportedly begun bickering, and friends are concerned that the couple is on the verge of a squabble.

This update comes from a source close to OK, who discovered that “Justin wants an army of kids, but Hailey is set on focusing on her career and will not be rushed, period.”

This revelation comes just days after Hailey stated that she is “definitely” interested in having a child, but “not this year” due to a busy schedule.

According to a source close to Justin, the news has left him “devastated,” especially since Hailey considers herself to be “super, super young.”

Justin and Hailey appear to be bickering and at odds as a result of their differing viewpoints.

“Justin has been eager to have children for a long time now, and he’s getting impatient,” the source explained. But Hailey’s decision to go public with her feelings was a real kick in the teeth, and friends see it as a sign that they’re about to hit another rough patch.”

They’re united in their condemnation of anyone who suggests they’re in trouble. But the elephant in the room is the issue of starting a family.”