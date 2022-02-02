After her separation with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin’s church labelled her an outcast.

Model When Hailey Baldwin split from Justin Bieber in 2016, she kept quiet about the problems she had in her own church group.

The actress discussed it all in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, revealing her knee-jerk response to it all.

“There were a lot of people in the church world that made me feel quite outcast,” she revealed to the journalist.

All of this made Baldwin wonder what her religion had become, and she even expressed some of her concerns when she said, “When did church become a social club?” That was a bad feeling.”

Not everyone, however, turned their backs on the model; some of her longstanding Miami friends, like Churchchome pastors Judah Smith and Chelsea Smith, stayed by her side and offered support during the crisis.

But there were still times when Baldwin felt discouraged and called her mother Kennya to confess, “I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.”

