Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:58 pm

Hailey Baldwin felt an ‘outcast’ by church after separation with Justin Bieber

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:58 pm
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin felt an ‘outcast’ by church after breakup with Justin Bieber Photo: File

After her separation with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin’s church labelled her an outcast.
Model When Hailey Baldwin split from Justin Bieber in 2016, she kept quiet about the problems she had in her own church group.

The actress discussed it all in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, revealing her knee-jerk response to it all.

“There were a lot of people in the church world that made me feel quite outcast,” she revealed to the journalist.

All of this made Baldwin wonder what her religion had become, and she even expressed some of her concerns when she said, “When did church become a social club?” That was a bad feeling.”

Not everyone, however, turned their backs on the model; some of her longstanding Miami friends, like Churchchome pastors Judah Smith and Chelsea Smith, stayed by her side and offered support during the crisis.

But there were still times when Baldwin felt discouraged and called her mother Kennya to confess, “I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Altaf Hussain expresses best wishes to TikTok star Hareem Shah, watch video

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah, who is currently in the United Kingdom...
2 hours ago
Simon Cowell hospitalized after a second e-bike crash due to a broken arm

According to source claims in various British newspapers, Simon Cowell fractured his arm...
2 hours ago
When Alia Bhatt spotted wearing Pakistani designer's dress

The super gorgeous and talented Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian tops the fashion game with Balenciaga collab

Balenciaga's Instagram account has been deleted, leaving only one post: announcing Kim...
2 hours ago
Aiman and Minal all smiles at their brother's Baat Pakki ceremony, see photos

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, actors, and social media celebrities are enjoying...
3 hours ago
Julia Fox hits back at the trollers who claims she copied Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox doesn't like it when people think she looks like Kim...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

12 mins ago
Buzdar lays foundation stone of nine projects worth Rs5.78 billion in Dera Ghazi Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated and laid foundation stone of...
18 mins ago
Brian Cox has a secret crush on Brad Pitt on Troy Set: ‘I’m straight but I thought wow’

The Succession actor, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he talked about his time...
PSL Points Table 2022
34 mins ago
Latest PSL Points Table 2022 After Lahore Qalandars VS Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Islamabad United Check the...
Manipur Lottery Results
49 mins ago
Manipur Lottery Results Today 02.02.2022: Singam DAHLIA Evening Lottery Results

Only 13 Indian states are permitted to hold legal lotteries. Lotteries are...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600