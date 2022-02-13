Hania Aamir looks flawless as she twirls in Peach Lehenga

Hania Aamir, the energetic star, is known for her adorable appearance and perfect beauty. Away from the spotlight, the celebrity has a laid-back demeanor and is frequently seen in casual attire, favoring comfort over glitz. But she makes us swoon over her ageless beauty every time she moves out of her comfort zone.

Hania Aamir is a well-known figure in the Pakistani entertainment business. Due to her endearing attitude and stunning appearance, the young diva has become a household celebrity.

In hit drama serials like Ishqiya and Dil Ruba, the 24-year-old delivered outstanding performances. In the popular feature film Parwaz Hai Junoon, the actress created quite a reputation for herself.

Here are some gorgeous pictures from her latest shoot!

The actress recently graced our Instagram page in flashy photos wearing a wonderfully decorated peach lehnga with silver glittery work. She also has a lovely appearance. The clicks appear to be BTS clips from her current show Humsafar, in which she co-stars Charming Farhan Saeed.