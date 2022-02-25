Hania Aamir pens a motivational note for the innocent eccentric people

Hania Aamir, one of the talented Pakistani actresses, is quite popular for her lovely dimple and also for her bold and blunt personality.

The Sang-e-Mah star, who keeps a very low profile on social media these days, turned to her Instagram and penned a motivational note for the innocent eccentric people out there.

“An open letter to the innocent eccentric ones: People won’t understand you. Life will be a difficult chore for you. People will put you down every time you do something they are not. They will put you down for saying things they don’t understand. Coexisting will be hell for you. Every time you try and address something bigger than yourself you will face resistance. You will have harmless fun and get hate in return. You will be yourself and will be asked to change,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself displaying her carefree self.

She added further, “You’re difficult to understand for some but you’re the simplest of humans. For you my love it’s difficult. You’re sunshine and rainbows and glitter. But people for some reason don’t see your unconditional positivity. And tbh it’s not their fault; you’re the unicorns of humans; they haven’t seen many like you. You gorgeous people. You’re strong.”

“Your laughs are misjudged. But you’re not wrong. Your innocence is not wrong. You being yourself is not wrong. So keep laughing. Spread smiles. Be the sunshine that you are. Think out loud. Let people know about your crazy ideas. Make dreaming big normal. Make dreaming abstract the new norm.”

“I wish you find people who love you for you. I wish you a family that finds pride in being yours. I wish you find friends who appreciate you for your individuality. I wish you find lovers who understand your free spirit. And most of all I wish you find the strength in you to keep being you. Shine brighter. Laugh louder. Make mistakes. Fall and get back up stronger. But be yourself. Your beautiful self. Love, Hania,” concluded the 26-year-old.

On the work front, Hania is garnering praise for her stellar performances in drama serials Mere Humsafar, alongside Farhan Saeed, and Sang-e-Mah with Atif Aslam, Kubra Khan and Nauman Ijaz in pivotal roles.