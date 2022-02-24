Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:38 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:38 pm
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Hania Aamir is an extremely talented, gorgeous, and brilliant Pakistani actress. This super cute girl Hania has managed to carve her name amongst the most popular personalities of the entertainment industry.

Hania Aamir has shared some of her gorgeous looks from her recent photoshoot. Her outfits are embellished with stunning motifs and sophisticated fabric, and she is dressed in energizing yet soft and luxury attire.

Have a look!

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

21 mins ago
Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah's shameful nightclub video goes viral

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again been in the headlines...
27 mins ago
Rihanna rejects Kim Kardashian's maternity style and encourages expectant mothers to wear it all

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with lover A$AP Rocky, has...
33 mins ago
Lindsay Lohan demonstrates how to pronounce her surname, and the video quickly becomes viral

Lindsay Lohan, who recently joined TikTok, went viral after providing the proper...
33 mins ago
Prince Harry sues British tabloid

Prince Harry, to file a news lawsuit against the British tabloids, Harry...
38 mins ago
Guidelines: Prince Harry has been advised not to expect security in the United Kingdom

Prince Harry has been told not to expect protection during his visit...
2 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are said to have had...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Kinza Hashmi dolled-up in sparkling attire for Kashmir Beats Season 2

Kinza Hashmi proved once again that nothing can overpower her striking aesthetic...
IU vs PZ
4 mins ago
PSL 7: Islamabad United won by 5-wicket against Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United won the first eliminator match by five...
Queen Elizabeth Dead
8 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth fights Covid, forced to cancel more meetings

The Queen delayed virtual meetings, but she is still taking "light duties"....
Queen
17 mins ago
After Catching COVID The Queen shows encouraging signs of recovery

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II gave a phone audience to UK Prime...
Adsence Ad 300X600