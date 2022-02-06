Hareem Farooq dazzles in a powder blue outfit, see photos

Hareem Farooq, a Pakistani film and drama actress, is known for her style and glam. Whether it’s fashion week or weeding, premier night, or casual parties, she dresses up to the nines for every occasion. Apart from events and parties, the Doosri Biwi actress keeps treating her fans with her magical looks on social media.

Read more: Hareem Farooq leaves fans swooning in a sensuous burnt red saree

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared a thread of pictures looking ethereal in an elegant traditional blue and white ensemble paired with beautiful pair of khusa.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

“Urnay laga kiun mann bawla re…aya kahan se ye honsla rayyy,” she captioned the post followed by the blue heart emoji.

Recently, the Parchi actress stole the show for ‘The Ambush’ in Dubai.

Read more: Hareem Farooq walks like a diva for ‘The Ambush’