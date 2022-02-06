Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 07:34 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Hareem Farooq dazzles in a powder blue outfit, see photos

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 07:34 pm
Hareem Farooq dazzles in a powder blue outfit, see photos

Hareem Farooq dazzles in a powder blue outfit, see photos

Hareem Farooq, a Pakistani film and drama actress, is known for her style and glam. Whether it’s fashion week or weeding, premier night, or casual parties, she dresses up to the nines for every occasion. Apart from events and parties, the Doosri Biwi actress keeps treating her fans with her magical looks on social media.

Read more: Hareem Farooq leaves fans swooning in a sensuous burnt red saree

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared a thread of pictures looking ethereal in an elegant traditional blue and white ensemble paired with beautiful pair of khusa.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

“Urnay laga kiun mann bawla re…aya kahan se ye honsla rayyy,” she captioned the post followed by the blue heart emoji.

Recently, the Parchi actress stole the show for The Ambush in Dubai.

Read more: Hareem Farooq walks like a diva for ‘The Ambush’

Read More

2 days ago
Ayesha Omar shares beautiful sun-kissed snaps in a traditional Sindhi outfit

Ayesha Omar is one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz...
2 days ago
Aiman Khan in black outfit has proved to give a taste of luxe style

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...
3 days ago
How Entertainment Industry facilitates Classism

The media serves as a conduit between the government and the general...
3 days ago
Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya set major couple goals in latest pictures

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali and his wife, Samiya Arzoo, gave us major...
3 days ago
Pakistani designer HSY features in 'VOGUE' 

The Pakistani designer, HSY Hassan Shahryar Yasin, got featured in Vogue for...
4 days ago
Ayeza Khan reveals her beauty secret for flawless skin, watch

Ayeza Khan is one of the fashion divas who makes heads turn...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ben Dunk and James Faulkner
2 mins ago
Ben Dunk, James Faulkner believes Australia will enjoy the atmosphere, quality of cricket in Pakistan

From 4 March to 5 April, Australia's men's cricket team will play...
Iran highlights cautious optimism, urges commitments balance in Vienna nuke talks
5 mins ago
Iran highlights cautious optimism, urges commitments balance in Vienna nuke talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- An Iranian top security official on Sunday...
Lata Mangeshkar
10 mins ago
Top five evergreen songs of late singer Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
Justin Langer
15 mins ago
Justin Langer resigns as Australia’s national team coach

According to a report in The Australian on Sunday, Justin Langer resigned...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600