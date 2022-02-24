Adsence Ad 160X600
Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah’s shameful nightclub video goes viral
Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again been in the headlines for her shameful video with her husband, Bilal Shah.
A video is circulating on social media in which the TikToker can be seen in a nightclub with her husband, and her husband is clearly seen drinking alcohol.
A video has been posted by Shah on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram.
As soon as the video went viral, netizens started highly criticizing the TikToker and her husband, Bilal.
Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, she was spotted with MQM leader Altaf Hussain outside Kingston crown court. Where the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) founder gave his best wishes to the popular TikTok star.
