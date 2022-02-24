Hareem Shah and Bilal Shah’s shameful nightclub video goes viral

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:21 pm
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:21 pm
Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah has once again been in the headlines for her shameful video with her husband, Bilal Shah.

A video is circulating on social media in which the TikToker can be seen in a nightclub with her husband, and her husband is clearly seen drinking alcohol.

A video has been posted by Shah on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started highly criticizing the TikToker and her husband, Bilal.

Have a look:

Earlier, she was spotted with MQM leader Altaf Hussain outside Kingston crown court. Where the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) founder gave his best wishes to the popular TikTok star.

