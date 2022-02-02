Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah, who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK), has extended thankfulness to the Sindh High Court (SHC) for preventing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against her in a money laundering case.

In a video clip shared on her Instagram handle, the Raaz actress stated that she is currently in London and would want to express her gratitude to her lawyer, Munir Ahmed Khan, for successfully prosecuting her case against FIA in SHC.

“I want to thank my legal advisor Munir Khan for getting a stay order issued against FIA’s inquiry in the money laundering case in my absence,” she added.

“I was not in Pakistan and didn’t get any direct notice from FIA, however, I was receiving news and information regarding the money laundering case through media,” Shah said.

The TikToker went on to add: “I also want to inform all media that if you need any kind of information regarding the money laundering case, contact Munir Khan as he is my lawyer and spokesperson too, therefore, he can answer the media better than me.

Earlier on Monday, the Sindh High Court has stopped FIA from pursuing any coercive action against Hareem Shah in an investigation into money laundering charges until March 8.

Previously in January, after a video of Hareem claiming to have travelled abroad with a hefty amount went viral lately, the FIA began a money-laundering investigation against her.

In the clip, she could be seen dispalying foreign currency while claiming she managed to easily take a big amount out of Pakistan.

Shah went on to mock the authorities in the video and shared: “I was bringing a large amount from Pakistan to the UK for the first time. When bringing the amount, one must be careful because you might land yourself in trouble. No one stopped me because no one can. I easily took the large sum out of the country.”