Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:43 am

Hareem Shah thankful to SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:43 am
Hareem Shah money-laundering case

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah, who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK), has extended thankfulness to the Sindh High Court (SHC) for preventing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against her in a money laundering case.

In a video clip shared on her Instagram handle, the Raaz actress stated that she is currently in London and would want to express her gratitude to her lawyer, Munir Ahmed Khan, for successfully prosecuting her case against FIA in SHC.

“I want to thank my legal advisor Munir Khan for getting a stay order issued against FIA’s inquiry in the money laundering case in my absence,” she added.

“I was not in Pakistan and didn’t get any direct notice from FIA, however, I was receiving news and information regarding the money laundering case through media,” Shah said.

Also Read: TikToker Hareem Shah’s failed lips surgery

The TikToker went on to add: “I also want to inform all media that if you need any kind of information regarding the money laundering case, contact Munir Khan as he is my lawyer and spokesperson too, therefore, he can answer the media better than me.

Earlier on Monday, the Sindh High Court has stopped FIA from pursuing any coercive action against Hareem Shah in an investigation into money laundering charges until March 8.

Previously in January, after a video of Hareem claiming to have travelled abroad with a hefty amount went viral lately, the FIA began a money-laundering investigation against her.

In the clip, she could be seen dispalying foreign currency while claiming she managed to easily take a big amount out of Pakistan.

Shah went on to mock the authorities in the video and shared: “I was bringing a large amount from Pakistan to the UK for the first time. When bringing the amount, one must be careful because you might land yourself in trouble. No one stopped me because no one can. I easily took the large sum out of the country.”

Read More

8 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to return to the...
9 hours ago
Gigi Hadid and Tan France will co-host Season 2 of Netflix's "Next in Fashion."

Gigi Hadid will appear on Netflix's Next in Fashion as a fashion...
9 hours ago
Bella Hadid opens about her abusive relationships with men and women

Bella Hadid has spoken out about purported abuse in the past. In recent...
9 hours ago
A fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis BarkerA fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Us Weekly got a brief report on the current state of Kourtney Kardashian...
10 hours ago
Julia Fox copies Kim Kardashian in body paint look

Julia Fox has been flaunting her body in public since her relationship...
10 hours ago
Kanye West’s actions is bringing Pete and Kim closer: Source

We're all aware of the current Kanye-Kim-Pete saga. Kanye West made multiple...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

palestine covid
28 seconds ago
Palestine records daily record of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH/GAZA - Palestine reported a record number of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases...
sri lankan tourist
10 mins ago
Sri Lanka records 82,327 tourist arrivals in January

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka received 82,327 tourists in January 2022 compared to...
france
12 mins ago
France eases Covid curbs, including outdoor mask-wearing

PARIS: France began lifting coronavirus restrictions including mandatory outdoor mask-wearing Wednesday in...
13 mins ago
New accountability advisor Abbasi in Lahore to review high-profile cases

LAHORE: After several changes in sugar inquiry team including the investigation officers...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600