Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 02:22 am
Harry’s stepmother Camilla had a significant political role in his and Meghan’s exit

Camilla

Following the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British royal family, new and particularly shocking revelations concerning their departure have emerged.

According to the most recent Megxit information, Camilla Parker Bowles may have had a key role in the Sussex couple’s choice to step down as senior members of the royal family.

While Camilla was initially seen to be one of the more welcoming members for Meghan, their relationship apparently deteriorated gradually, as shown by an on-screen admission by the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla was asked if she would miss the Sussexes after they left, and she nervously replied, “Of course,” before hurrying on ahead.

Aside from that, it was previously stated that Camilla was dissatisfied with Meghan since she had taken over the spotlight.

This arose after the Duchess of Sussex paid a surprise visit to the National Theatre while the Duchess of Cornwall was giving a speech about domestic abuse.

“Charles assumed Camilla would be a soothing influence, but he’s been blind to the plotting and stirring that’s been going on behind his back,” a source told Radar Online of Camilla’s role in the Megxit decision.

“Camilla secretly enjoys all of this turmoil.” And, like a scheming politician, she’s adept at playing all sides,” the insider continued.

Having said that, many people feel Camilla’s connection with Meghan is significantly better than her relationship with Kate Middleton, as royal correspondent Katie Nicholl revealed last year in Vanity Fair that she has frequently supported Harry and Meghan on a variety of issues.

 

