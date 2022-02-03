Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya set major couple goals in latest pictures

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali and his wife, Samiya Arzoo, gave us major couple goals at a recent wedding.

After an incredible series of the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Hassan Ali had a holiday with his family. He and his lovely wife, Samiya Arzoo were observed enjoying their time together at a number of gatherings and weddings.

Read more: Hassan Ali recent adorable pictures with his little bundle of joy, see photos

Recently, the all-rounder was spotted with his beautiful wife, Samiya Arzoo and their cute daughter Helena at a wedding.

It should be noted that the cricketer tied the knot with Indian flight attendant Samiya Arzoo in Dubai in 2019. On April 6, 2021, the couple will give birth to their first child, Helena Hassan Ali.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com