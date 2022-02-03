Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:53 pm
Hassan Hayat, Sadia Ghaffar engage in cute parental banter; take a look!

Hassan Hayat & Sadia Ghaffar engage in cute parentally banter

Actors Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan, who are parents to little Raya, keep fans glued with the adorable glimpses of their cute family.

Hassan Hayat once again left fans swooning as he got engaged in an online banter with Sadia after he humorously dedicated a video of performing his father duties to his wife.

In the clip, the Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi star was seen holding his daughter from the front and making her fall asleep. “My arms around you is our ‘Happily Ever After’.” Ma Sha Allah #MyPandaMyLife,” he captioned the post followed by a heart emoticon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hassan Hayat Khan (@hassanhayatkhan)

Later, Khan re-shared the video on his Instagram story and jocularly said: “I dedicate this smile to my wife who failed to put Raya to sleep. The professionals were called.”

Hassan Hayat and Sadia Ghaffar

These fun remarks by Hassan were a beautiful example of ‘daughters are more connected to their fathers’ as Ghaffar, being a mother failed to make Raya fall asleep.

Also Read: Sadia Ghaffar officially introduces her daughter to the world

However, responding to this lively banter, the Aisi Hai Tanhai star re-shared the story on her social media and wrote, “Take the win and Sssshhh.”

Hassan Hayat and Sadia Ghaffar

Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan got married in the year 2020 in an intimate Nikkah ceremony with a number of fellow celebrities in attendance.

The couple embraced parenthood after welcoming their first child, daughter Raya Hayat Khan in 2021.

