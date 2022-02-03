Hassan Hayat, Sadia Ghaffar engage in cute parental banter; take a look!

Actors Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan, who are parents to little Raya, keep fans glued with the adorable glimpses of their cute family.

Hassan Hayat once again left fans swooning as he got engaged in an online banter with Sadia after he humorously dedicated a video of performing his father duties to his wife.

In the clip, the Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi star was seen holding his daughter from the front and making her fall asleep. “My arms around you is our ‘Happily Ever After’.” Ma Sha Allah #MyPandaMyLife,” he captioned the post followed by a heart emoticon.

Later, Khan re-shared the video on his Instagram story and jocularly said: “I dedicate this smile to my wife who failed to put Raya to sleep. The professionals were called.”

These fun remarks by Hassan were a beautiful example of ‘daughters are more connected to their fathers’ as Ghaffar, being a mother failed to make Raya fall asleep.

However, responding to this lively banter, the Aisi Hai Tanhai star re-shared the story on her social media and wrote, “Take the win and Sssshhh.”