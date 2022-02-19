Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Feb, 2022. 07:40 pm
‘He never promised to pay,’ Prince Harry said of his private security bid

Meghan Markle

The UK Home Office has formally responded to the persisting claims that Prince Harry offered to foot the security fee for his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet during their journeys back to the UK.

This paradox was provided by Matt Wilkinson, a Royal Correspondent for The Sun.

“Last month, after the Mail on Sunday broke the news, a spokesman for Harry stated, ‘the duke first volunteered to pay privately for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. ‘That offer was rebuffed,” he wrote in a tweet.

He later claimed that the Home Office had “strong words” in reaction to Harry’s promises that he would fund private security.

“According to court records, Harry did not offer private funds when he returned in June 2021, nor did he reply to ‘any of the pre-action correspondence that followed.'”

Even Robert Palmer QC, representing for the Home Office, addressed the matter, stating, “Personal protective security by the police is not accessible on a privately sponsored basis.”

“Ravec does not make judgments on the supply of such security based on the possibility of obtaining any financial contribution to pay for it.”

They even claimed that Prince Harry’s offer to provide his own protection was “significantly not advanced to Ravec” at the time of his June 2021 visit.

 

 

