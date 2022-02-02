Here is how you can remove it from your Continue Watching list on Netflix

How many times have you quit watching a Netflix show or movie that you didn’t enjoy after only a few minutes? Closing the show in the middle may get you out of it, but it still afflicted your “Continue Watching” row, which you rely on the most for your go-to stuff. Netflix is finally addressing this issue.

The entertainment streaming platform has begun to upgrade its apps across devices. The updated version includes a new feature for cleaning up your Continue Watching list. This means that Netflix viewers can now unsubscribe from series or movies in this category that they do not want to watch again.

Users will only need to click on the show or film they want to delete from the list to accomplish this. They can now remove it from their Continue Watching list by selecting “Remove from Continue Watching” from the list of alternatives presented on the left. Users can also reverse the action by pressing the back arrow button in the same location.

The change was disclosed in a new blog post by Netflix. According to the corporation, the feature is now available on its web, mobile, and TV apps. It was even available on the Netflix PlayStation app. The feature will, naturally, assist users in keeping their Continue Watching row clear and only include items that they choose to continue watching.

Of course, customers had long requested the feature, which Netflix acknowledged in a blog post. It was linked to a tweet by a Netflix user who asked for the ability to remove content from certain lists. Despite the user’s request for a remove option across suggestions and other lists, Netflix has started out on the right foot by focusing on the most essential list first.

As we all know, Continue Watching is everyone’s go-to list on Netflix. It is simple to assume that the majority of consumers rely on it for their daily Netflix time. One, since you want to keep watching a series/movie you’re into, and two, because you don’t want to scroll through the endless list of stuff and just want to watch your favourite sitcom for a bit. We will be able to better monitor this list in the future thanks to Netflix’s new feature.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com