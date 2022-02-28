Here’s how ‘Pasoori’ star Shae Gill start out as a singer

Coke Studio’s latest hit number Pasoori featuring singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has left everyone obsessed with its catchy melody and lyrics.

Pasoori, featuring lyrics about letting go of worries, has won several hearts since its release with its joyful sound and colourful music video with more than 10M views so far.

However, after garnering immense appreciation and love, Shae Gill became a social media sensation everyone is in love with.

After a recent Q/A session with Spotify, Gill’s fans and listeners got a glimpse into who she is as a person and singer. “I am a 23-year-old artist from Lahore,” said the latest singer in town.

When asked about how her musical journey began, she revealed how it started in her bestie’s room. “It started from my best friend’s room in the hostel where we lived together and we just started making videos then and that’s how Shae Gill started,” she said.

The singer further shared that she is easily influenced by ‘people who live their life passionately’.

Gill has more plans for the year 2022 as she wants to team up with the Urdu rap duo Young Stunners as well as the talented A.R. Rahman.

She has some big plans for 2022. “I want to start writing and I want to start learning classical music,” she shared.

Pasoori is a fusion hit number with musical influences. When Shae was asked to describe the process of shooting the song, she simply said that it was “a whole lot of fun.”