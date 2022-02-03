Here’s how you can watch ‘Snowdrop’ feat BLACKPINK Jisoo’s new K-Drama

If you’re a BLINK fan, you might be interested in learning how to watch Snowdrop in the United States for free online in order to view BLACKPINK Jisoo’s new Korean drama.

Snowdrop is set in a world of South Korea’s 1987 Democracy Movement, a major demonstration that demanded that the country’s authoritarian leadership organize free and fair elections.

The movement resulted in the start of democratic elections in South Korea in 1987, which led to the end of totalitarian government and the introduction of democratic government in the country’s Sixth Republic.

Snowdrop follows Im Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), who is a graduate student who is found drenched in blood by the other university student, Eun Young-ro (Jisoo).

Young-roo conceals Soo-ho from the authorities in the dorm room at her women’s institution after discovering him.

As Snowdrop’s narrative progresses, Young-roo’s son discovers that Soo-ho isn’t who he seems to be, and the two fall in love amid South Korea’s political turmoil.

When do Snowdrop premiers?

Snowdrop premieres on December 18, 2021, at 10:30 p.m. KST (8:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 a.m. PT) on JTBC in South Korea and streams on Disney Plus Asia .

When does Snowdrop air?

Snowdrop airs Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST (8:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 a.m. PT) on JTBC in South Korea from December 18, 2021, to February 6, 2022. Snowdrop is also available to stream on Disney Plus Asia .

How to watch Snowdrop in the US

The best way to watch Snowdrop in the US is with a VPN , which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location.

Episodes of Snowdrop are available to stream on Disney Plus in Asian countries like South Korea, Japan, China, and Indonesia.

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly rate).

Here are step-by-step instructions to sign up for Disney Plus and ExpressVPN .

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to South Korea, Japan, China, or Indonesia Visit com Enter your payment information and click “Submit your details” Start watchingSnowdrop in the US

How many episodes is Snowdrop?

Snowdrop has 16 episodes.

Who’s in the Snowdrop cast?