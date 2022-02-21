Here’s why Esha Deol decides to be part of upcoming crime thriller Rudra

Esha Deol, who will star in ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness,’ a Hindi translation of the popular British series ‘Luther,’ says she is a big fan of star Idris Elba, who appeared in the international series.

Ajay is well-known for his roles as cops in cinema, such as officer Bajirao in Singham and Superintendent Amit Kumar in Gangaajal. Fans of the star will be able to see the star’s intense and fierce avatar in a brand new web show. The makers of the series announced a piece of good news for all Ajay Devgn fans on Friday, January 28.

Esha, who is getting ready to make her digital debut with this intriguing crime thriller, is particularly looking forward to the series’ release.

Talking about how she is keenly looking forward to her digital debut, she shares, “I am really eagerly waiting for Rudra to release because it’s something that has been shot on a large scale and our audience are gonna enjoy watching the show and the entire journey of all of us in the show, all our characters are beautifully woven. It’s a very edgy thriller, Ajay Devgn, AJ in my words it’s his digital debut so this is something that I am extremely excited about to be debuting alongside Ajay in a web series.”

Then she reveals why she chose ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’.

“Well, I have been a huge fan of Idris Elba, to begin with, I, have seen Luther, it’s a fantastic show and just to know the fact that they are making it here in India, that too with Ajay was an exciting choice to make for me and of course, the character, the role that I play as his wife is a very very interesting role, and the entire setup, Applause, BBC, Disney+ Hotstar, so it just felt right to do at this point of time.”