Here’s why Queen Elizabeth will never step down as monarch

Despite the fact that British Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, royal expert Dr Ed Owens believes she will never step down as monarch.

According to Dr. Ed Owens of the Express UK, it is extremely unlikely that the 95-year-old Queen will ever stand down.

“Abdication, as a result of the events of 1936, is regarded a ‘dirty word’ in the British Royal Family,” he remarked.

According to the royal expert and historian, the scandal surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s estranged uncle, King Edward VIII, suggests that any future abdication in the British royal family is virtually probably out of the question.

“I believe it is exceedingly unlikely until a future king of the United Kingdom is physically unable to execute the function, in which case abdication may be considered.”

On Sunday, Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19, only a fortnight after celebrating her 70th year on the throne.

Previously, she spent a night in the hospital in October due to an unexplained health issue.