Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Here’s why Queen Elizabeth will never step down as monarch

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:30 pm
Queen Elizabeth

Here’s why Queen Elizabeth will never step down as monarch

Despite the fact that British Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, royal expert Dr Ed Owens believes she will never step down as monarch.

According to Dr. Ed Owens of the Express UK, it is extremely unlikely that the 95-year-old Queen will ever stand down.

“Abdication, as a result of the events of 1936, is regarded a ‘dirty word’ in the British Royal Family,” he remarked.

According to the royal expert and historian, the scandal surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s estranged uncle, King Edward VIII, suggests that any future abdication in the British royal family is virtually probably out of the question.

“I believe it is exceedingly unlikely until a future king of the United Kingdom is physically unable to execute the function, in which case abdication may be considered.”

On Sunday, Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19, only a fortnight after celebrating her 70th year on the throne.

Previously, she spent a night in the hospital in October due to an unexplained health issue.

Read More

14 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a mistake in their battle to 'prove power.'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing yet another criticism after being...
15 hours ago
Syra Yousuf OR Sana Javed, who looks pretty in this outfit?

Pakistani divas, Syra Yousuf and Sana Javed, in the shocking pink outfit,...
15 hours ago
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are facing a fresh social media campaign

The Queen's son, Prince Andrew, and grandson, Prince Harry, who technically retain...
15 hours ago
Prince Harry will expose Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage

Prince Harry's explosive book, due out later this year, is likely to...
15 hours ago
Alizeh Shah harvesting crops in this neon-coloured sweatshirt

Actress and social media sensation Alizeh Shah, who loves to be in...
15 hours ago
Royal watchers are outraged as the Queen Elizabeth continues to do 'light work' in the face of a covid-19 diagnosis

When it was revealed that the Queen had tested positive for Covid-19,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

hong kong
8 mins ago
Firing Hong Kong domestic workers with coronavirus ‘immoral’: consul

MANILA: The Philippines' top diplomat in Hong Kong said Tuesday it was...
Elephant
12 mins ago
Elephant fell into a pit. Here’s how forest officials used water to save it

West Bengal forest officers utilised physics to save an elephant that had...
Next general elections to be held on basis of fresh census results: Asad
14 mins ago
Next general elections to be held on basis of fresh census results: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Unveiling the roadmap for the 7th digital population and housing census,...
murray
16 mins ago
‘Easier if Djokovic gets vaccinated,’ says Murray

Andy Murray said on Monday he does not agree with Novak Djokovic's stance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600