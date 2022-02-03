Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:42 pm

Hiba, Arez serve major regal vibes in a beautiful wedding video

Hiba and Arez

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Sri Lanka, undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after they got nikkahfied on January 07.

Since the lovebirds began the new chapter of their lives, the actors are separately pouring out their emotions for each other in PDA-filled posts on social media.

In a recent photoshoot clip shared on their separate Instagram handles, Hiba and Arez are seen engaging in a romantic yet filmy caption banter.

“Hum toh fanah hogaye unki ankhein dekh ker Ghalib, Na jane wo aaina kaise dekhte honge,” wrote Hiba as she posted a regal wedding video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Also Read: Hiba & Arez share priceless moments from their Nikkah day

Shot at Noor Mehal in Bahawalpur, the celebrity couple served fans with regal vibes donning stunning outfits.

On the other hand, Arez shared the similar clip on his Instagram and penned the same caption as his wifey does.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arez Ahmed (@imarezahmed)

The netizens and fans just can’t get over the lovely couple and showered them with sincere prayers and wishes.

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed announced their engagement only a few months after a courtship in 2021.

