Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed trolled for their honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are on their honeymoon joyride, exploring the exotic landscapes of Sri Lanka. The couple later became the talk of the town due to their poor dressing style.

Hiba took to her Instagram to share her look like a Sri Lankan female in a vivid sari that took our breaths away. On the other hand, the newlywed Arez also rocked the Sri Lankan traditional dress look on social media left the fans amazed.

Netizens were not happy with the couple’s dressing sense as they dropped some hilarious comments under their honeymoon pictures.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony a few days back and right now relishing their time at the island.

