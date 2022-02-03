Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 09:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed trolled for their honeymoon outfits

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 09:06 pm
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed trolled for their honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed trolled for their honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are on their honeymoon joyride, exploring the exotic landscapes of Sri Lanka. The couple later became the talk of the town due to their poor dressing style.

Hiba took to her Instagram to share her look like a Sri Lankan female in a vivid sari that took our breaths away. On the other hand, the newlywed Arez also rocked the Sri Lankan traditional dress look on social media left the fans amazed.

Netizens were not happy with the couple’s dressing sense as they dropped some hilarious comments under their honeymoon pictures.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony a few days back and right now relishing their time at the island.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

58 mins ago
Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

Fizza and Shiza, the twin sisters from the drama Judwaa is circulating...
1 hour ago
How Entertainment Industry facilitates Classism

The media serves as a conduit between the government and the general...
2 hours ago
Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan to works in Netflix Thriller Heart of Stone: 'Let's Kick Some Ass'

Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are collaborating on a new film! According...
2 hours ago
Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya set major couple goals in latest pictures

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali and his wife, Samiya Arzoo, gave us major...
2 hours ago
Blackpink Lisa stuns the fans with Thai cultural attire

Thai-born K-pop singer Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban has delighted her fans in Thailand...
2 hours ago
Pakistani designer HSY features in 'VOGUE' 

The Pakistani designer, HSY Hassan Shahryar Yasin, got featured in Vogue for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

IOC awards Australian reporter with Women and Sport Award
2 mins ago
IOC awards Australian reporter with Women and Sport Award

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thursday announced...
Tonight Show
8 mins ago
Viral video: A performance by robot guests on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show

Many outstanding performers from all over the world have appeared on The...
China issues plan for post-Olympics sports, culture, tourism development
10 mins ago
China issues plan for post-Olympics sports, culture, tourism development

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, together...
Rashid Khan
11 mins ago
PSL 7: Rashid Khan asks fans to name his signature shot in PSL 2022, watch

PSL 7: Rashid Khan, the Afghan leg-spinner, attracted attention with a unique...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600