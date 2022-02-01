Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:20 pm

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed faces trolls over their weird honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed honeymoon outfits

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are on their honeymoon, enjoying Sri Lanka’s fascinating landscapes. Due to their unusual wearing style, the couple later became the talk of the town.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony a few days back and right now relishing their time at the island.

Hiba took to her Instagram to share her look like a Sri Lankan female in a vivid sari that took our breaths away.

On the other hand, the newlywed Arez also rocked the Sri Lankan traditional dress look on social media left the fans amazed.

Check out the pictures here!

The viral photos of Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have sparked a lot of discussion on the internet. The internet is baffled by the Fitoor star’s attire in particular. The couple’s unique manner is often mocked by the keyboard warriors.

