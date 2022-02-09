Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 08:55 pm
Hiba Bukhari opens up about her 'body-shaming' phase while doing Fitoor

Newlywed Hiba Bukhari, who is currently enjoying her honeymoon period with her husband and actor Arez Ahmed, opens up about the bad phase while doing her drama serial Fitoor opposite Faysal Qureshi.

The actress made her guest appearance on Ahsan Khan’s show Time Out With Ahsan Khan alongside her husband. During the chit-chat, the Deewangi actress described how her physical appearance was trolled and criticized.

Read more: Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed trolled for their honeymoon outfits

“While I was doing Fitoor, I was going through a bad phase, very bad, by the end of it I was disturbed, …. Its not just that I only get praised, I get criticized too,” Hiba stated.

“Actually I gained a little weight during it, and then people around me and on social media started talking. I got stressed out, I got into depression and I started eating more and gained 5-6 Kgs in a month because of that depression,” she added.

Bukhari even claimed that people who preach against body shaming do not practise what they teach. “People who preach on social media to not body shame people actually do it a lot themselves.”

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony a few days back and right now relishing their time at the island.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

