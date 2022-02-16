Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:18 pm
Hiba Bukhari shares she added a clause to her Nikkahnama that Arez can’t marry again

Hiba Bukhari Arez Ahmed

Actors Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after they exchanged vows in January 2022.

In a recent interview, the Fitoor star opened up about whether she will allow her husband Arez for second marriage or not.

On being asked whether she is okay with her husband marrying for the second time? Hiba replied that she has added a written clause in the Nikkahnama that will prohibit Arez from marrying anyone else ever.

She further said that she has taken all her due rights while signing nikkah papers which she used to think were needed.

Earlier, Bukhari us about the point of self-realization that really made her what she is today.

She shared how she was subjected to criticism when she gained some extra pounds. “People started criticizing me and considered me an overaged actress,” she said.

“People from our industry who preach not to body shame others are the ones who severely body shame others in person. This is their reality,” she added further.

The actress further detailed that this body-shaming ended up her gaining five kgs in a single month due to depression and constant trolling.

Also Read: Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed tie the knot in a minimalistic nikkah

“Eventually I had a point of self-realization where I felt that Allah Almighty had blessed me with so much success and fame than why am I behaving like a thankless one.”

For those unversed, Hiba and Arez tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07. The duo announced their engagement only a few months after a courtship in 2021.

