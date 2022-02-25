Hilary Duff responds to backlash for risking her daughter without a car seat

Famed American actress Hilary Duff has finally addressed the online hate she had been receiving over seemingly not putting her daughter in a car seat back in January.

In a recent chit-chat, the Raise Your Voice star responded to criticism over her and her husband Matthew Koma not using a car seat for their daughter Banks.

She said, “It’s not like I’m driving on the 405 with my kids in the back seat without a car seat.”

The 34-year-old further added that online trolls had ‘no context’ of the criticized video. “You are telling me you’ve never put your kids in the back seat to drive a block before with an adult back there? I’m like, ‘Happy new year to you, too’,” added Duff.

One comment on the targeted post read, “Unless you’re running from a wildfire or some other emergency/disaster there is ZERO reasons for a toddler to be in a car like this.”

“Banks not in a car seat breaks my CPST heart,” another comment read.

However, the mother of three has since turned off commenting.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma also share 10-month-old daughter Mae. The duo tied the knot in 2019.