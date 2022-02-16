Hina Khan shares pictures from her trip to Egypt, poses with a Camel

Hina Khan is one of the most well-known television actresses. She is also well-known for her love of travel, and she is frequently seen traveling around the world when she has to time off from work.

The actress took a trip to Egypt with her long-term partner Rocky Jaiswal just before Valentine’s Day. The actress recently shared photos from her tour through history on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 praise Hina Khan has been sharing photos from her trip to Egypt with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on social media. She recently shared photos of herself sitting face to face with a camel in a post.

She captioned, “Perfect weather, perfect location and a perfect companion.. I must say we’re quite photogenic.. isn’t it? Had an amazing experience at Giza, Egypt. These #Pyramids take you back in time with just a look. You have to see it to believe it.. #TravellingBackInTime #travelphotography #wonderoftheworld”