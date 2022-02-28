Adsence Ads 300X250
28th Feb, 2022. 08:31 pm
Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids

28th Feb, 2022. 08:31 pm
Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids

Hira Mani celebrates her cherry birthday with husband and kids

Hira Mani, a stunning and energetic celebrity, recently celebrated her birthday at home with her family.

She shared some of the hilarious photos of herself with cake smearing on her face with her Instagram followers, and we are fascinated with this cute family.

Sharing her birthday pictures, the Do Bol actress wrote a cute caption that read, “Mr mani iska badla loongi March main stay tuned!!”

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Mani is one of the bankable artists of showbiz Pakistan and has given many hits to the industry.

Making her debut in Meri Teri Kahani with husband Mani, the actress rose to popularity with her performance and went on a never-ending path.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

