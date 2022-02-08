Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:13 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Hira Mani has a piece of advice for her Insta family

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:13 pm
Hira Mani

Actress Hira Mani shares some meaningful words with her Insta family saying ‘there is nothing wrong with being imperfect sometimes’.

The Do Bol star turned to Instagram and shared a series of pictures posing in her own way for the camera. “Kabhi kabhi apka imperfect houna hi app ki strength bun jata hai…own your self zaroori nahi jese dunia chal rahi hou app bhe wese hi chalien… Ager baghair press kiye kapraon main insta pay post lagani hai tou Lagao bro. main app kay saath hun bus khush Raho apni dhun main magan. Hiranaami hiramani,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Also Read: Hira Mani looks stunning in a fusion Saari

Read More

2 hours ago
Actor Noor Hassan is in extreme pain after leg surgery

Actor Noor Hassan has a question from his Insta fam as he...
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott still don't live together despite second baby's arrival

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott, who recently...
2 hours ago
Farhan Akhtar is head over heels for his love lady Shibani

Actor Farhan Akhtar is head over heels for his lady Shibani and...
3 hours ago
Urmila Matondkar slams naysayers accusing SRK of 'spitting' at Mangeshkar's mortal remains

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar slammed naysayers for accusing superstar Shah Rukh Khan of...
3 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone raise temperature with new teaser of 'Mud Mud Ke'

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser...
4 hours ago
Yumna Zaidi looks regal in a vibrant pink festive attire

Actress Yumna Zaidi, who has been winning our hearts with her mind-blowing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Canadian Dollar to PKR
11 seconds ago
CAD TO PKR: Today’s Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 8th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
8 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund trailer is out now!

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming sports drama Jhund will be hitting the theaters on March 4,...
multan sultans
8 mins ago
WATCH: Multan Sultans players enjoy dancing to Sindhi Cultural Music

Multan Sultans have played five matches in the Karachi leg and have...
Fashion
13 mins ago
Fashion Designer thought no one would wear her pantsuit, then see what happened

The most unexpected of clothing frequently become fashionable in the world of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600