Hira Mani looks stunning in a fusion Saari

Actress Hira Mani is someone who is ruling our hearts for the past many years with her heart-touching smile, humbleness, and sense of style.

The actress made an appearance in today’s morning show and the way she carried off herself took our breaths away.

The Mairy Pass Tum Ho actress pulled off a fusion look for the show in a black and grey saari that she combined with a Nike blouse.

Hira complimented her look with silver pipe earrings and traditional bangles.

The always cheerful actress kept her makeup minimum and opted for nude lips that adorned her overall charm.

On the work front, Hira is winning our hearts with her performance in Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat alongside Muneeb Butt.