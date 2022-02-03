Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:39 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Hira Mani looks stunning in a fusion Saari

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:39 pm

Actress Hira Mani is someone who is ruling our hearts for the past many years with her heart-touching smile, humbleness, and sense of style.

The actress made an appearance in today’s morning show and the way she carried off herself took our breaths away.

Read more: Hira Mani looks elegant in recent photo shoot

The Mairy Pass Tum Ho actress pulled off a fusion look for the show in a black and grey saari that she combined with a Nike blouse.

Hira complimented her look with silver pipe earrings and traditional bangles.

The always cheerful actress kept her makeup minimum and opted for nude lips that adorned her overall charm.

Read more: Hira Mani recovers from covid-19

On the work front, Hira is winning our hearts with her performance in Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat alongside Muneeb Butt.

Read More

2 hours ago
Ajay Devgn's first look from Gangubai Kathiawadi is out!

Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit theaters this February and the trailer will enthrall...
3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone calls out Freddy Birdy for mocking her choice of clothes

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone clapped back at social media influencer Freddy Birdy...
4 hours ago
Hiba, Arez serve major regal vibes in a beautiful wedding video

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who are currently enjoying their honeymoon...
4 hours ago
Sarah Khan teamed up with daughter Alyana

Actress Sarah Khan has teamed up with her cute little daughter Alyana...
4 hours ago
MS Dhoni shares first look teaser of his upcoming mythological sci-fi web series

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has shared his first look from...
4 hours ago
Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh celebrate 10 years of togetherness

The cutest Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are celebrating their 10...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

erdogan
5 mins ago
Erdogan in Ukraine as Europe pushes to defuse Russia tensions

KYIV - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Kyiv Thursday in...
Gold Prices in India
5 mins ago
Today Gold Prices in India: Gold Futures Edge Higher; Silver Declines

On Thursday, February 3, gold futures traded modestly higher, despite a tepid...
Srivalli song
9 mins ago
Watch: Little girl do the hook step by Allu Arjun on Srivalli song goes viral

A video of a young girl dancing to the Srivalli song and...
Erekat's death
18 mins ago
Embattled PLO to choose top negotiator after Erekat’s death

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories - The Palestine Liberation Organization meets Sunday to elect...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600