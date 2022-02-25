Hira Mani’s new photo makes round on social media

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on February 27th, 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008.

Popular Hira Mani, a Pakistani diva

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Jab We Wed, Firaaq, Mr. Shamim, Ktni girhain Baqi Hain 2, Janam Jali 2, Peet Na Kariyo Koi, Sun Yaara, Bilquees Urf Bitto, Pagli, Mera Khuda Janai, Yaqeen Ka Safar and many more.

