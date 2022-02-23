Hira Mani’s latest picture does rounds on social media

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on February 27th, 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. She has demonstrated her acting abilities in the drama industry and has a very cheerful attitude.

Pakistani actress Hira Mani is back with a bang and has stunned fans once again with her sparkling looks. Hira is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off trendy looks.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 19,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Teri Meri Kahani, Mr. Shamim, Janam Jali 2, Bilquees Urf Bitto, Yaqeen Ka Safar, and many more.

