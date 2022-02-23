Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:39 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Hira Mani’s latest picture does rounds on social media

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:39 pm
Hira Mani’s latest picture does rounds on social media

Hira Mani’s latest picture does rounds on social media

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on February 27th, 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. She has demonstrated her acting abilities in the drama industry and has a very cheerful attitude.

Pakistani actress Hira Mani is back with a bang and has stunned fans once again with her sparkling looks. Hira is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off trendy looks.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 19,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Teri Meri Kahani, Mr. Shamim, Janam Jali 2, Bilquees Urf Bitto, Yaqeen Ka Safar, and many more.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

43 mins ago
Hania Aamir looks pretty in green

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in...
49 mins ago
Kate Middleton reunites with Princess Mary of Denmark, her royal doppelganger

On the penultimate day of her solo journey to Denmark, Kate Middleton...
53 mins ago
Kate Middleton's 'love of exotic travels' piqued the Queen's interest

According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth II, who is still battling...
58 mins ago
PHOTOS: Jesy Nelson teases a forthcoming collaboration with Will. i.am

Jesy Nelson's fans will soon be able to hear new great music...
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 3 brides who nailed the wedding dress

The goal of a bridal trousseau is to dazzle the audience. Making...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian spends a lot of money having her cars ghost grey coated

Kim Kardashian has spent more than $100,000 to revamp the appearance of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Saeeda Imtiaz looks breathtaking in new alluring picture
4 mins ago
Saeeda Imtiaz looks breathtaking in new alluring picture

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani actress and model who has appeared...
9 mins ago
10 terrorists killed during IBO in Hoshab

10 terrorists were killed by Security Forces in heavy exchange of fire...
Rakul Preet Singh
10 mins ago
Photos: Rakul Preet Singh’s latest look in a fusion white lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh has been putting her best foot forward in terms...
Aima Baig trolled for wearing BOLD dress
14 mins ago
Aima Baig trolled for wearing BOLD dress

Singer Aima Baig is nothing short of a vision of beauty. Her latest...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600