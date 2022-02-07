Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 01:29 am
Hollywood Manager Chris Huvane Commits Suicide

Chris Huvane

Hollywood Manager Chris Huvane Commits Suicide

Hollywood is in grief after the death of one of the industry’s top executives.

According to various sources, Management 360 partner Chris Huvane died on Feb. 6 of an apparent suicide following a long struggle with depression. He was 47 years old. The office of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to E! News’ request for comment.

“This morning, we are saddened beyond words. Chris was simply referred to as “the finest of the best.” “Management 360’s remaining partners said in a joint statement to Deadline on Feb. 7. “A terrific boss, consummate colleague and friend, a pillar of our firm and culture, and adored by everyone who has ever encountered him.”

“It’s a tremendous loss, and our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the statement said. “We are all better for having known Chris, and we pledge to carry on his legacy every day.”

Huvane worked as a Senior West Coast Editor for GQ before joining Management 360 in 2010. He also obtained industry knowledge while working at HBH Public Relations.

Despite his hectic schedule, Huvane was able to co-produce the Mark Steven Johnson film Finding Steve McQueen in 2019 and had an executive producing credit on the reality series It’s a Brad Brad World about stylist Brad Goreski.

After learning of his death, several former coworkers, including Halt and Catch Fire showrunner Christopher Cantwell, turned to social media to express their memories of Huvane.

“He was our boss for over a decade. Chris, a Bronx fighter, was in your corner, giving you tough love when you just wanted to collapse into the ropes “Cantwell posted the news on Twitter. “In a business when many are not, he was direct and honest, and he was extraordinarily kind.”

Cantwell continued, “He was extremely candid about his troubles and wore himself on his sleeve.” “This business does not deserve a man like Chris. He battled, he was a good fighter, and he was a lawyer. He DID BELIEVE.”

Huvane is survived by his wife, Cole, and his brothers, Stephen Huvane of Slate PR and Kevin Huvane of CAA.

 

