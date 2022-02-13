How husbands can play their part during Pregnancy: Advice for Dads-to-be

Excitement and stress go hand in hand when you are expecting a child.

Expecting mothers, particularly with their first child, seem to be more stressed about their babies than those who have already become mothers. These expectant mothers worry about millions of things, including labour tension, baby’s health, their disfiguring bodies, and how they will raise the child.

Though it is normal to be tense, severe and prolonged bouts of stress can be extremely harmful to you and your baby. They result in more troubles like not eating well, sleeping less than required, and mood swings. They can even lead to problems like high blood pressure and psychological disorders.

No one can take away the stress because it is inevitable in such a condition, but a husband’s support can make it a little easier for expecting moms. Here’s how husbands can play their role during the most crucial time of their wives.

Start by educating yourself

If this is your first child, learn as much about pregnancy as possible. You should know what to expect during each trimester. For instance, women may feel fatigued during the first and third trimesters. During the second trimester, they may have more energy. So plan activities according to that.

Whether you’re new to parenthood or have been through this before, help her with:

Doctor visits: Be there with your wife. It is best to keep a check and remember the dates so your wife can stop worrying about the upcoming appointment.

Discuss about prenatal tests: such as those for congenital disabilities.

Pregnancy Announcement: Keeping it a secret during the first trimester is best; you can announce the pregnancy to other people until the end of the first trimester. Use the time to get used to the idea of being a parent and thinking about how you will manage the changes a new baby will bring. People’s comments will only make it worse.

Childbirth classes: If it’s your first child

Talk it out: Emotional support is super important for her mental health

Encourage her that no matter what happens, you are with her

Keep asking her if she wants to talk or needs something.

Show affection. Don’t leave her alone.

Adjust your lifestyle according to her. You may decide to give up smoking (if you do) and coffee—or cut back—since smoking can be bad for her. This can be a good time to make some lifestyle changes that you’ve been thinking about.

Add healthy foods to your diet, which can help her eat well.

Let her take breaks and naps. Hormones during pregnancy can change a woman’s energy level and need for sleep. Play your part in home chores and cleaning up so she can relax.

The most important part, be careful about intimacy. Some women prefer less sex. They may be tired as they get bigger and feel self-conscious about how their body is changing. But other women may want more sex at certain times of their pregnancy. Talk to your partner about how she feels, and be open to changes in how you express intimacy.

Exercise with her, do take her for walks, and be sure to watch her exercise just in case she needs your help, she can call you.

Provide physical support during pregnancy: Be there for her

Okay, this may sound a little too much to men but help her with cleaning and cooking. This is really important when your pregnant partner is super tired or if certain cooking smells make her feel sick to her stomach.

Give her beauty treatments; she can’t wax all by herself. Help her do so or schedule a nice spa appointment for her whenever she wants, be sure to go along. She wants you the most at this time.

Massages can help ease stress and aches during pregnancy. So back and foot massage should be on your list.

Big time: When your baby is here

You are wrong if you think your job is done when the baby is here. This is the time she needs you more than ever. Being a new parent is not an easy thing. Don’t let her feel that things have changed now and she has no identity or freedom to enjoy her life.

It’s time to be the hero of her life; all dads should:

Moms are super tired after the delivery. So you must help feed, change, and bathe your little newbie. You can bring the baby to your nursing partner or do bottle-feedings, depending on your choice for feeding the baby. It creates a bond between you and the baby and gives your partner time to sleep or take a walk.

If you have other children, you should handle more of their care in the early weeks and months after the baby arrives so that your wife can relax and enjoy some good time with the new baby.

Give the new mom breaks to exercise, work, or do other activities.

Make rest and sleep a priority for her. A warm bath, some hot chocolate, and calming music can go a long way to put her to sleep while you take full responsibility for the baby.

Don’t let her bottle up feelings. You must have a healthy conversation with her, share your fears and listen to her story too.

It has been scientifically proven that stress the mother feels influences babies in the mother’s womb, and hence its growth can be adversely affected.

So all you dads-to-be out there, be supportive to your wives and don’t let her STRESS at all. Pregnancy is all about being grateful and happy. Your positive attitude will have a positive outcome, and together you will become a great team for your children.

Happy parenting!