How in 10 days of negotiation Prince Andrew secured a settlement agreement

After a protracted period of discussions, the Duke of York is said to have agreed to pay a £12 million payment to resolve his case with Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

In a shocking disclosure yesterday, Prince Andrew revealed that he and the 38-year-old had struck an out-of-court settlement.

This means he will no longer face a civil jury trial for charges that he sexually abused and raped her three times when she was 17 years old.

According to sources, there is “great pressure from the very top” to reach a settlement agreement in order to avoid a trial.

Although the parties have reached an agreement, the accord does not constitute an admission of guilt by the Duke, who has always vigorously disputed the claims levelled against him.

Overshadowing the Queen

On January 12, the Duke purportedly told his mother, the Queen, that his attempts to have the lawsuit dismissed had failed.

According to reports, she subsequently sought guidance from Prince Charles and Prince William, who advised Andrew that the current legal dispute must be resolved.

Following this, the Duke is said to have asked his attorneys to approach Ms Giuffre’s legal team in order to reach an agreement.

It couldn’t be signed before February 6th, the Queen’s 70th birthday, but royal insiders are hoping it won’t overshadow the national celebration in June.

Walls closing in