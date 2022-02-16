How in 10 days of negotiation Prince Andrew secured a settlement agreement
After a protracted period of discussions, the Duke of York is said to have agreed to pay a £12 million payment to resolve his case with Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
In a shocking disclosure yesterday, Prince Andrew revealed that he and the 38-year-old had struck an out-of-court settlement.
This means he will no longer face a civil jury trial for charges that he sexually abused and raped her three times when she was 17 years old.
According to sources, there is “great pressure from the very top” to reach a settlement agreement in order to avoid a trial.
Although the parties have reached an agreement, the accord does not constitute an admission of guilt by the Duke, who has always vigorously disputed the claims levelled against him.
Overshadowing the Queen
On January 12, the Duke purportedly told his mother, the Queen, that his attempts to have the lawsuit dismissed had failed.
According to reports, she subsequently sought guidance from Prince Charles and Prince William, who advised Andrew that the current legal dispute must be resolved.
Following this, the Duke is said to have asked his attorneys to approach Ms Giuffre’s legal team in order to reach an agreement.
It couldn’t be signed before February 6th, the Queen’s 70th birthday, but royal insiders are hoping it won’t overshadow the national celebration in June.
Walls closing in
After a date for Prince Andrew’s deposition was set, his legal team apparently revised their strategy.
According to an insider close to the negotiations, “after his deposition, he would likely have been so devastated, no one could save him or agree to fund his settlement,” according to the Telegraph.
On March 10, he would have been questioned under oath by Ms Guiffre’s legal team.
According to royal sources, this was expected, with American attorney David Boies claiming he planned to question the royal for two days in front of the international media.
Mr Boies went on to say that he expected the experience to be ‘uncomfortable,’ but that he had no plans to question any members of the royal family, including The Queen.
Deal agreed over the weekend
According to reports, Prince Andrew, 61, inked the contract with Virginia, 38, late Monday afternoon.
The most recent round of talks is estimated to have lasted at least ten days, with an agreement revealed on Tuesday, February 15.
He said: “I think we would be unlikely to settle in a situation in which someone just handed over a cheque.
“So if Prince Andrew maintains ‘I’ve never heard of this person,’ ‘I don’t know who she is, then I don’t think that we would want to settle on that basis.
“That said, if you have a settlement that was large enough to be, in effect, a vindication, then it’s something we would obviously look at.”
Yesterday’s statement said the Duke “never intended to malign” her character, praising her “bravery” and acknowledging that she was a victim of abuse and had suffered as a result of “unfair” attacks.”
Royal finances expert and author David McClure said there is “enormous public interest” in the sum and the source of the funding being disclosed, saying: “I really think for once the royal family should come clean and say where the money came from.”
Agreed settlement
According to reports, the alleged total settlement of £12 million includes £2 million for Virginia’s charity, leaving her with £10 million.
According to the settlement agreement, Andrew will donate to Ms Giuffre’s foundation in support of victims’ rights and has committed to “show his contrition for his relationship with Epstein” by helping the “battle against the evils of sex trafficking, as well as its victims.”
It is expected that the monarch will contribute money from the sale of his chalet in Switzerland to the compensation.
According to the Daily Telegraph, the Queen will pay a portion of the bill.
Buckingham Palace has not to comment on Tuesday’s legal developments, and Andrew’s representatives have also refused to specify how the payment to Ms Giuffre’s charity would be distributed.
Platinum Jubilee
Courtiers now believe that the deal would put an end to the Royal Family’s scandalous and humiliating period.
“Everyone is hoping they can start looking towards the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer, as well as the Westminster Abbey service to honour the Queen next month,” a source told the Mirror.
Royal insiders believe Andrew will never return to public life or be seen on the Palace balcony.
Andrew is “reputationally toast,” according to media lawyer Mark Stephens, and has been successfully whitewashed from polite society.
He’s now facing new pressure to give up one of his last major trophies.
Labour MP Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central, reiterated a plea made last month, saying Andrew should discontinue his ties to the city out of respect.
“To demonstrate his seriousness in this endeavour, as well as his regard for individuals affected by abuse and the inhabitants of our city,” she stated, “I would request that his first act of repentance be to confirm his support for the withdrawal of his ducal title.”
