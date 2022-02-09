How ‘penniless’ Prince Philip won the heart of Queen Elizabeth II

Why Does the Queen Elizabeth Carries a Pack of Blood While Travelling?

In his heyday, Prince Philip was described as a “Greek god” who used to “show off like mad” in front of the Queen and Princess Margaret, according to the Queen’s bridesmaid.

Lady Pamela, who was also the monarch’s lady-in-waiting, spoke about her friendship with the king in a panel discussion alongside India Hicks, the monarch’s daughter.

“Your father, my grandfather, had previously thought it may be quite a good thing,” India said to her mother on the panel. They met when she was 13 and went to Dartmouth College, and she was already taken with Prince Philip.”

“Well, he was a Greek god, and of course, he was showing off like mad since he was told to watch after the two princesses, and so he showed off like mad,” Lady Pamela said. Later, every girl in England was over over heels in love with him. He was just gorgeous.”

India further stated that the British Court “had difficulty” accepting Philip, a “Greek prince with no money, no status in court, and in fact he was very homeless.”

Furthermore, Winston Churchill was supposed to be “against” the Queen’s connection with Prince Philip.

“Churchill was very constructive and felt the penniless Greek prince should be put in the background, and the Queen was too young and inexperienced to argue with him,” Lady Pamela remarked.

“It took her a few years to feel confident enough to declare she wanted Philip to have a job and be employed.”