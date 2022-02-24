How to Get Tickets to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace
The BBC has revealed fascinating details about a national ballot in which 5000 members of the public will be chosen to visit Buckingham Palace this summer to commemorate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Each poll winner will receive a pair of free tickets to a once-in-a-lifetime concert taking place on the royal grounds.
Interested parties can apply for ballot tickets online until March 23, 2022.
The Queen became the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service, on February 6, 2022.
The huge royal extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, to commemorate The Queen’s record-breaking amount of years on the throne.
Those who were unable to obtain a ticket will be able to watch the event live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Radio 2.
According to reports, the party will feature a variety of performers, including pop icons, rock royalty, and opera vocalists, as well as a full orchestra in the wings.
“The Platinum Party at the Palace is poised to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen’s momentous Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation,” said Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer.
“The BBC is proud to deliver every second of this live event to millions of people watching and listening at home, as well as on outdoor screens across the UK and around the world.”
- The Platinum Pudding competition – Fortnum & Mason have organised a nationwide baking competition to find a new pudding dedicated to The Queen. The winning recipe will be announced on time for the jubilee weekend
- Trooping the Colour (June 2nd) – Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together to celebrate The Queen’s official birthday – usually held on the second Saturday of June. Tickets for the ballot are available from the army website
- Platinum Jubilee Beacons – This long-standing tradition of lighting a beacon in celebration of a royal event will continue for the Jubilee. Over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the UK and commonwealth countries
- Service of Thanksgiving (June 3rd) – A service of thanksgiving for The Queen will be held at St Paul’s cathedral in London
- The Derby at Epsom Downs (June 4th) – The Queen and fellow royals will attend the Derby at Epsom Down
- Platinum Party at the Palace (June 4th)
- The Big Jubilee Lunch (June 5th) – First created in 2009, The Big lunch encourages communities from across the UK to get together and celebrate their community with a street party. This year there will be a twist — the Jubilee!
- The Platinum Jubilee Pageant (June 5th) – Artists, musicians, performers and volunteers will get together to tell the story of The Queen’s 70 year reign in a London-based pageant.
