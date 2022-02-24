How to Get Tickets to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace

The BBC has revealed fascinating details about a national ballot in which 5000 members of the public will be chosen to visit Buckingham Palace this summer to commemorate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Each poll winner will receive a pair of free tickets to a once-in-a-lifetime concert taking place on the royal grounds.

Interested parties can apply for ballot tickets online until March 23, 2022.

The Queen became the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service, on February 6, 2022.

The huge royal extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, to commemorate The Queen’s record-breaking amount of years on the throne.

Those who were unable to obtain a ticket will be able to watch the event live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Radio 2.

According to reports, the party will feature a variety of performers, including pop icons, rock royalty, and opera vocalists, as well as a full orchestra in the wings.

“The Platinum Party at the Palace is poised to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen’s momentous Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation,” said Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer.

“The BBC is proud to deliver every second of this live event to millions of people watching and listening at home, as well as on outdoor screens across the UK and around the world.”