How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7: Release date and time

It’s almost time to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 on HBO Max online. And you might be wondering if Nate is really out of trouble now that he’s sent Cal and Jules’ recording to Jules. Will his reunion with Cassie result in even more drama?

And, as the season’s penultimate episode, this Euphoria episode is sure to include some more major twists or incidents. Last Sunday’s episode also felt like the kids’ (and their parents’) reactions and reckoning for all the chaos they’ve been through.

This season’s main horror movie villain on Euphoria is drug kingpin Laurie, whom Rue still owes. Since season 3 of Euphoria has been confirmed, we’re guessing Rue will finally be able to pay off her debt (mostly unscathed). Will Ali, her sponsor, be able to assist her in this? He knows more about this universe than most people who aren’t named Fezco or Ashtray.

Speaking of Fezco, it appears that the Fez and Lexi scenario (dubbed “Fexi” by those who ship them) is heating up to the point of romance. Hopefully, it won’t be wrecked by Custer, who is working with the cops to bring down Fez and Ash in retaliation for Mouse’s murder.

The promo for this week’s show hinted all of this, as well as a possible “Fexi” date and Custer’s vengeance. It’s also showtime for Lexi’s play. And it appears that Nate and Cassie (as well as all of Lexi’s friends) won’t have to think too hard to recognise that it’s all about them.

Fortunately, our Canadian friends are in a favourable situation with Euphoria season 2 episode 7. The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes of Euphoria season 2 on the same day and time as they are released in the United States. Crave offers a seven-day free trial. The Movies + HBO package then costs $19.98 CAD per month after that.

Euphoria season 2 episode 7 premieres on Sky Atlantic on Monday (Feb. 21) at 10.05 p.m., a day after it premieres in the United States and Canada. It’s also accessible on Sky’s Now streaming service, along with all past episodes of the show. A Now Entertainment subscription costs £9.99 a month, however there is a 7-day free trial available if you wish to try it out. You can also pay an additional £5 per month for the Boost add-on, which allows you to watch up to three simultaneous Full HD streams and removes advertisements from much of the material. Euphoria season 2 episodes