Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:38 pm
Hrithik Roshan dating Saba Azad? confirms

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for the past few days after being photographed holding hands with Saba Azad outside a restaurant in Mumbai’s suburbs.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba are rumored to be the newest lovebirds in B-town, but the actor has yet to react.

Saba was recently featured in a Roshan family photo, as Hrithik’s uncle, Rajesh Roshan shared a photo from their family lunch. However, in his first post for her, the Greek God of Bollywood has given a mention to his rumored ladylove.

hrithik

Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship in limbo for months, according to a recent article in Mid-Day. Those who were already aware of the actor’s relationship with Saba were allegedly taken aback by the actor’s decision to hold hands in public.

