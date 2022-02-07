“I am dead. Tweeting from grave”, says Ali Gul Pir

Comedian Ali Gul Pir responded hilariously to the rumours of his untimely demise.

The Taroo Maroo singer took to his Twitter to give proof of his existence in this immortal world.

Read more: Shiza-Fiza fiasco: Ali Gul Pir recreates his own rib-tickling version of the viral clip

Gul responded to the rumour while keeping it chucklesome and wrote, “Yes I’m dead. Tweeting from the grave. I won’t go easy”.

Yes I’m dead. Tweeting from the grave, I won’t go easy pic.twitter.com/Vyt2TpAsXw — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) February 6, 2022

The false news of his demise was spread by an online tabloid and the comedian had to take his time out to clear the air.

His fans grabbed the chance to make the situation funny and popped up on the post to share hilarious comments.

Thanks God you can still tweet.. — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) February 6, 2022

Qabar main bhi aram nhn aya😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tweepie 🐦🐦 (@J_Ki_Ami) February 6, 2022

It’s really an honor to offer my direct condolences to you on your demise. plz accept — 🇵🇰 Ali Amjad 🦂🇵🇰 (@ali_geo313) February 6, 2022

Ali Gul Pir is a Pakistani talented rapper, voice artist, and stand-up comedian.

Read more: Mansha Pasha congratulates Ali Gul Pir on getting engaged

His debut song Waderay Ka Beta took him to next level of fame and earned him huge popularity among music enthusiasts.