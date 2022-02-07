Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

“I am dead. Tweeting from grave”, says Ali Gul Pir

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:10 pm

Comedian Ali Gul Pir responded hilariously to the rumours of his untimely demise.

The Taroo Maroo singer took to his Twitter to give proof of his existence in this immortal world.

Read more: Shiza-Fiza fiasco: Ali Gul Pir recreates his own rib-tickling version of the viral clip

Gul responded to the rumour while keeping it chucklesome and wrote, “Yes I’m dead. Tweeting from the grave. I won’t go easy”.

The false news of his demise was spread by an online tabloid and the comedian had to take his time out to clear the air.

His fans grabbed the chance to make the situation funny and popped up on the post to share hilarious comments.

Ali Gul Pir is a Pakistani talented rapper, voice artist, and stand-up comedian.

Read more: Mansha Pasha congratulates Ali Gul Pir on getting engaged

His debut song Waderay Ka Beta took him to next level of fame and earned him huge popularity among music enthusiasts.

Read More

48 mins ago
Despite breakup rumours, Kanye West and Julia Fox are still 'going strong.'

Page Six has exclusively confirmed that Kanye West and Julia Fox are...
49 mins ago
'Larsha Peshawar' by Ali Zafar bags another huge achievement

Acclaimed singer Ali Zafar is over the moon after his hit Pashto...
1 hour ago
Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun once again files for divorce

Famed Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun...
1 hour ago
Abida Parveen expresses love for late Lata Mangeshkar: 'She was so humble'

Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen paid a touching tribute to the late...
2 hours ago
Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Expressed Heartfelt Condolences on Lata Mangeshkar’s Death

Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar...
2 hours ago
Kiara Advani left the fans blown away with her recent shoot

Actress Kiara Advani shared her recent photoshoot for Bazaar India and left...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Moroccan Boy Rescue
3 mins ago
Moroccan Boy Rescue: Tragic end to rescue efforts as Rayan evacuated from the well declared dead

Moroccan Boy Rescue: Workers recovered the body of a young child who...
QG VS LQ
5 mins ago
Quetta vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG VS LQ live

QG VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 15th...
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin's invitation
26 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday confirmed that Prime...
27 mins ago
‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Issue Statement on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations’

British media has begun analysing the "silence of Meghan Markle and Prince...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600