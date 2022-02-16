Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:02 pm
‘I want to marry a prince from a faraway land,’ says Shaniera Akram

Social activist Shaniera Akram, who has been married to former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, recently appeared on the celebrity show “Time Out with Ahsan Khan,” where they spoke at length about their multicultural marriage and how the two fit into each other’s cultures. The pair married in 2013 after meeting in 2011 and had a daughter together, as well as two sons from Wasim’s previous marriage.

Shaniera explained that her marriage to Wasim was a childhood dream come true in many ways. She stated, “I found a diary of mine from when I was a little girl, and I had written, ‘Please, God, I want to marry a prince from a faraway land and live like a princess.’ Can you imagine? I basically did marry a ‘Prince of Swing’ from a faraway land, and I get to dress like a princess every day in these beautiful clothes.”

Shaniera explained how much Pakistan has grown on her and how she feels far more at home in the nation than she does in her native Australia.

“I didn’t know [much about Pakistan] to be honest… But, now, for me, Pakistan is the centre of the world. It’s an incredible place. I’ve grown here as a person, as a woman, as a mother, as a wife, and the most important years of my life have been here. I recently went to Australia, and I didn’t know who I was there. It was very weird,” she added.

