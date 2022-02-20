Idris Elba discusses his desire to work with Adele during the BRIT Awards

Idris Elba must have had a fan boy moment when he presented Adele with the Album Of The Year award at the BRITS, as the The Harder They Fall actor recently stated that working with the diva is his ambition.

“If one day I create a record and Adele says, ‘I kind of like it,’ I will absolutely gather up the nerve and say, ‘Hey, Adele, you want to do a collab?” the Suicide Squad actor said in an interview with the Mirror.

“I guess I’ll have to earn a few more stripes before that,” he continued.

On the professional front, the English actor is putting the finishing touches on his film Luther.

During an interview with Fox TV, Elba stated, “I am three-quarters of the way through the first Luther film.”

“It has taken a long time. It’s getting dark. “It’s a difficult film to make, but I’m in a good mood today since I have a day off,” he continued.