‘I’m Deeply Grateful,’ Frances Bean Cobain says of her romance with Tony Hawk’s son Riley

Love is in the air, according to Frances Bean Cobain!

After taking a year off from social media, Courtney Love’s 29-year-old daughter and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain revealed moments she’s glad for on Instagram, including glimpses of her bond with Tony Hawk’s kid, Riley.

Frances explained her absence from the platform to her fans before gently revealing the details of her romance.

“I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health,” the visual artist wrote. “2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for.”

Riley, 29, can be seen smiling broadly while petting a puppy costumed as Santa Claus in a carousel of photos she published on January 1. In another photo, the couple kissed while on a boat with his parents, Tony and Catherine Goodman.

In the caption, Frances said, “I wanted to share a few moments caught / made this past year that brought me a lot of delight. Here’s to hoping that everyone’s 2022 is full with genuine friendships, a lot of warmth, and significant self-discovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@thespacewitch)

She also posted pictures of her grandma, her pets, art, and a flashback photo of herself as a baby resting close to her renowned rockstar father, Kurt.

Frances was previously married to Isaiah Silva for 21 months, having married on June 29, 2014.

She filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE. According to the legal records, Frances argued that Silva should not be entitled to any money from her father’s inheritance, which is estimated at $450 million.

During their divorce proceedings, the former couple argued over possession of Kurt’s renowned guitar, which Frances eventually lost to Silva in the divorce settlement.

Frances sold her Spanish-style Hollywood Hills house earlier this month for a cool $2.29 million, after purchasing the unusual abode for $1.9 million less than two years ago.

This isn’t the first time she’s said good-by to a house in recent years. Following her divorce from Silva, she offered her four-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish-style Hollywood foothills home for $2.695 million in 2018.