‘I’m no longer a lesbian,’ Amna Ilyas makes a shocking revelation

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas is considered one of the boldest and blunt celebrities in the showbiz industry. The actress recently appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s show Voice Over Man for chit-chat and answered some spicy questions asked by the host.

The host asks his guest a series of bizarre and embarrassing questions. When questioned if she has any doubts about her sexual orientation, Amna playfully declares that she is no longer a lesbian and is just interested in men.

The Baaji actress usually treated her fans with the bold photos that she shared on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

