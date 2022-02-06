Imran Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui & others bid adieu to late Lata Mangeshkar

Actors Imran Abbas and Adnan Siddiqui extend heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Saturday morning aged 92.

Mourning her demise, the Thora Sa Haq star shared a picture of the legend’s biographic calendar she signed for him. While recalling the singer’s melodious voice, he wrote, “Her voice was a blessing of God for the whole universe and her contribution to our memories is certainly incomparable.”

“Today marks the end of an era. Lata Ji!!! You vanquished our hearts for decades and would always be ruling as a queen of melody for the years to come,” he added in the caption.

Expressing his deepest grief, Adnan Siddiqui also shared Mangeshkar’s photo on social media to bid her adieu.

“For almost eight decades, she ruled hearts of millions and millions, cutting across borders and languages,” captioned the 52-year-old actor.

“A voice so distinctly melodious that Lata di (sic) should be a synonym for melody. Love, longing, pathos, mischief: she mastered every genre and with what aplomb!”

“Music won’t be as melodious anymore but Na Chhedo Kal Ke Afsaane (her song for 1967 movie Raat Aur Din) will still be. Like thousand others,” he expressed.

Latta Mangeshkar died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani.

The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, she needs no introduction when it comes to her art. She started singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar in 1942.

In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal became her first major hit.