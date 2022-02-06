Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 12:58 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Imran Abbas, Adnan Siddiqui & others bid adieu to late Lata Mangeshkar

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 12:58 pm
Lata Mangeshkar Pakistani actors pay tribute

Actors Imran Abbas and Adnan Siddiqui extend heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Saturday morning aged 92.

Mourning her demise, the Thora Sa Haq star shared a picture of the legend’s biographic calendar she signed for him. While recalling the singer’s melodious voice, he wrote, “Her voice was a blessing of God for the whole universe and her contribution to our memories is certainly incomparable.”

“Today marks the end of an era. Lata Ji!!! You vanquished our hearts for decades and would always be ruling as a queen of melody for the years to come,” he added in the caption.

Also Read: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Expressing his deepest grief, Adnan Siddiqui also shared Mangeshkar’s photo on social media to bid her adieu.

“For almost eight decades, she ruled hearts of millions and millions, cutting across borders and languages,” captioned the 52-year-old actor.

“A voice so distinctly melodious that Lata di (sic) should be a synonym for melody. Love, longing, pathos, mischief: she mastered every genre and with what aplomb!”

“Music won’t be as melodious anymore but Na Chhedo Kal Ke Afsaane (her song for 1967 movie Raat Aur Din) will still be. Like thousand others,” he expressed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Latta Mangeshkar died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani.

The Beeti Na Bitai Raina singer also fought pneumonia along with the deadly virus, which she contracted last month.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, she needs no introduction when it comes to her art. She started singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar in 1942.

In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal became her first major hit.

Read More

3 hours ago
Shiza-Fiza fiasco: Ali Gul Pir recreates his own rib-tickling version of the viral clip

As the viral Shiza-Fiza fiasco has already left the internet in splits...
3 hours ago
Movie Icons – Cary Grant

If the word ‘cool’ had a face, it would have been exactly...
3 hours ago
The perseverance of Scheherezade Junejo

Contrary to popular beliefs, an artist doesn’t always come from a place...
3 hours ago
Hawkeye

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the latest entry into the top...
3 hours ago
Munich: The Edge of (preventing) War

An incredible historical political thriller that melds fact with enjoyable fiction, the...
4 hours ago
Everything you need to know about coloured shampoos

Have you ever been left awe-struck by those Instagram hair transformation videos...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nora Fatehi Instagram hacked
17 mins ago
Nora Fatehi addresses her sudden disappearance from Instagram

Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as among the top dancers in...
40 mins ago
Security forces kill TTP’s suicide bomber in Tank

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a suicide bomber belonging to the Tehreek e...
1 hour ago
Demise of Lata Mangeshkar marks end of an era in music: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday...
Lata Mangeshkar condolences
2 hours ago
Bollywood stars pay homage to acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar

The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600